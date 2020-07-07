Eskom names contractors in R4 billion Kusile overpayment

According to Eskom, ABB South Africa owes R1 billion due to overpayments on the Kusile power station construction.

Tenova Mining and Minerals owes R735 million, Eskom says, while Tubular Construction Projects owes R1 billion.

Stefanutti Stocks Basil Read JV and Stefanutti Stocks Izazi JV owe R1 billion, according to the power utility.

Construction companies ABB South Africa, Stefanutti Stocks and Basil Read Joint Venture, as well as Tubular Construction Projects have been named by Eskom as some of the contractors that benefited from overpayments totalling R4 billion in the construction of Kusile power station.

This is according to a letter from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, dated 6 June.

The development of the coal-fired facility has been marred by massive cost overruns and delays, with claims of corruption involving senior Eskom officials. The matter of overpayments is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).



Eskom itself detailed the payments to Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations, saying ABB, Stefanutti Stocks and Basil Read JV and Stefanutti Stocks Izazi JV received an estimated R1 billion overpayment, while Tenova Mining and Minerals got R735 million in extra payment.

ABB was appointed using a closed procurement tender process and the strategy included three suppliers who had previous experience with the Hitachi Boiler and Alstom Turbine combination. The contract was for the installation of control and instrument system for the six units of the plant.

"The SIU is in the process of finalising its own investigation. A number of meetings took place during 2019 and 2020, during which the parties discussed the process for establishing the value of the over payment made to ABB," read Eskom's response.

It further revealed that initial engagements with ABB had resulted in the company verbally offering to pay back approximately R240 million.