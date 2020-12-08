Eskom pact between govt, business and labour to be endorsed

A pact between labour unions, business groups and the government to find ways of reducing the debt of the stricken national power utility Eskom will be endorsed on Tuesday.

It will be signed at a meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council, said Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

The agreement, or social compact, on Eskom Holdings was first proposed by Cosatu, South Africa’s biggest labour group, late last year.

Its planned signing was reported earlier by Business Day.