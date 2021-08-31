Eskom posts net loss of R18.9 billion, but slashes debt

Power utility Eskom has reported a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

It managed to reduce its gross debt by over R80 billion, with the help of government equity and rand strength.

Its generating plant performance however has reduced.

Power utility Eskom has reported a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion, though it managed to reduce its debt by R81.9 billion for the financial year ended March 2021.

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter announced the results on Tuesday.

Eskom's gross debt now stands at R401.8 billion. Its gearing ratio improved to 67%, from 71%.

Debt servicing costs of R31.5 billion contributed to the net loss, De Ruyter explained.

The Covid-19 pandemic also impacted sales volumes, which were down 6.7%.

Revenue growth to R204.3 billion was helped by a 8.76% tariff increase.

Municipal debt remains a challenge, with arrear debt having increased 26% to R35.3 billion. De Ruyter said that since financial year-end, municipal debt has increased to R39 billion.

There were some gains, as the power utility managed to achieve operational cost savings of R14.4 billion during the year under review, against a target of R14.1 billion.

* More to follow