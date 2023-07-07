1h ago

Eskom praises ruling that fed-up Emfuleni customers can pay it directly for power

Jan Cronje
Eskom has praised a recent high court ruling that will allow consumers in the struggling Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng to pay it directly for the power they use. 

This past week, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that fed-up consumers could bypass their municipality altogether and settle with electricity accounts with Eskom. 

"Eskom, as a responsible organ of the state intends to comply with this order and looks forward to working with Emfuleni to ensure that service delivery becomes a core focus," the utility said in a statement on Friday. 

"The partnership between the power utility and municipality will benefit the customers, stakeholders, and [the] community at large."

While Emfuleni has been collecting billions of rands in electricity rates, it wasn't passing the funds on to the power utility as required by law. Its debt to Eskom now stands at well over R3.5 billion. 

'Disaster'

The court ruled that the debt-ridden municipality must appoint Eskom as its service delivery agent. Within six months, the two sides needed to hash out an agreement governing their new relationship.  

"The court finds that Emfuleni has yet to realistically confront the state of the disaster it has created," the judgment reads. 

Some customers, including several large corporate power users, can start paying their accounts to Eskom immediately. 


