36m ago

add bookmark

Eskom probes fire at Duvha power station

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alfonso Nqunjana/File

A fire broke out at Unit 2 of the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga on Monday morning, Eskom has confirmed.

In a statement, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the fire had been extinguished quickly and no injuries to staff had been reported. 

The extent of the damage was still being assessed.

No further details were given, except to say that the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January this year.

READ 'No attempt to disguise' latest incident of sabotage at Eskom power station as another cable is cut

Eskom has been battling theft, vandalism and sabotage as it struggles to keep the lights on. Late last month, theft and vandalism in Vanderbijlpark saw fire break out as two substations were targeted.

The cause of Monday's fire at Duvha is still unknown.

"Eskom is currently investigating the root cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service," Mantshantsha said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fireduvhaeskom
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.57
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,845.76
-1.4%
Silver
21.53
-1.7%
Palladium
1,857.00
-4.1%
Platinum
949.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
122.01
-0.9%
Top 40
60,164
-1.9%
All Share
66,528
-1.9%
Resource 10
70,004
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,168
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,069
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo