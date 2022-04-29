11m ago

Eskom project team to tackle 'immense harm' caused by state capture

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said state capture had caused "immense harm" to Eskom over the years.
Alfonso Nqunjana/File

Eskom has set up a project team to tackle recommendations by the Zondo Commission, it said on Friday.

The project team, which Eskom says is "supported by its internal and external lawyers", will review the report and take "appropriate" action.

This includes studying the contents to identify whether anyone implicated is still working at the state-owned power company.

The debt-laden utility – which featured heavily in testimony delivered during the commission of inquiry – has been trying to recover funds it lost during the state capture era. This includes some R3.8 billion in damages it suffered due to the unlawful actions of those implicated in state capture, it said.

So far it has recovered R1.1 billion from consulting firm McKinsey and just over R1.5 billion from ABB. Consulting firm Deloitte also previously reached a settlement with Eskom to pay back some R150 million in fees.

Numerous criminal cases have been registered with the South African Police Services and disciplinary action has been taken against several implicated employees already, Eskom added.

"[W]e look forward to working with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the miscreants speedily face criminal charges," Makgoba said.

The latest instalment of the State Capture Inquiry's report found that former president Jacob Zuma had played a central role in the capture of Eskom. The fourth part of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report – which deals with Eskom, National Treasury and EOH Holdings, among others – was officially handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday morning.

It found that the notorious Gupta family, with Zuma's help, had orchestrated a number of suspensions among Eskom's top leadership in 2015, paving the way for their associates Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh to occupy key positions instead. 

