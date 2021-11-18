Eskom sabotage claims: Bizarre tower collapse, while 3 units trip due to cord 'mishap'

On Wednesday evening, a key electricity tower collapsed in a suspicious incident, Eskom has confirmed.

This followed shortly after an extension cord was dropped on a transformer at the Matimba power station, which took out three power units.



Both incidents are now being investigated by independent forensic experts to confirm possible attempts of sabotage.

On Wednesday evening at around 18:00, just before peak evening power demand, an electricity tower that powers the coal conveyor belt at Lethabo power station near Vereeniging collapsed in a suspicious incident, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter confirmed during a briefing on Thursday morning.

This came shortly after an extension cord was dropped on a transformer at the Matimba power station, which took out three power units, and contributed to a renewed bout of load shedding in South Africa.

Both incidents are now being investigated by independent forensic experts to confirm possible attempts of sabotage, De Ruyter confirmed on Thursday morning.

Lethabo and Matimba are Eskom’s two top-performing power stations.

De Ruyter says that earlier this week, a team who had been working on the cooler fans at Matimba dropped an extension cord on to the transformer of the station’s unit 2.

A "flash" resulted, which tripped the station board and shut down all cooling to units 1, 2 and 3.

"We have difficulty in believing this is entirely coincidental," De Ruyter said.

"So, we have dispatched a forensic team to site. They will be investigating. We will also deploy additional security to site so that we can protect our assets.

"My fundamental point of departure has always been not to attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence but when you have three simultaneous unit trips it certainly does arouse suspicion.

"Similarly, we had a close shave at Lethabo, which is our most reliable power station."

Two distribution lines from Gauteng supply electricity to power the coal conveyors feeding coal to the Lethabo power station.

"At around 18:00, so immediately before evening peak, one of the towers collapsed in such a way that it fell on to the other line, and thereby rendered both those lines inoperable," De Ruyter said. Lethabo would have run out of coal within six hours, and would have had to shut down. But in the early hours of Thursday, Eskom managed to secure additional power from the Free State to avoid this.

"So, again, quite an interesting incident. A tower collapsing immediately prior to peak in such a way to render both lines inoperable," De Ruyter said.

On Wednesday, Eskom confirmed to Fin24 that it had launched independent forensic investigations into an unusually high number of breakdowns, some occurring within short intervals of each other at the same facility.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises, hinted at sabotage in a parliamentary briefing earlier in the day.

He said that just as the South African power supply started to get better, "some people tweet things" – followed by outages that necessitated load shedding.

The latest bout of load shedding and suspicions of sabotage come amid huge pressure on De Ruyter, with calls by the Black Business Council and National Union of Mineworkers – the largest union at the power utility – for him to step down.