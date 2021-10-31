37m ago

Eskom says go-slow by some employees worsened Gauteng network faults

Jan Cronje
Eskom is confident it will be able to keep the lights on when voting takes place in the local elections.
Eskom says a go-slow by some technicians prolonged the time needed to fix multiple network faults across Gauteng that left customers without power despite load shedding ending on Friday evening.   

"We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused and appeal for patience as we work on restoring supply to all affected customers," said Daphne Mokwena, customer services senior manager in the Eskom Gauteng Cluster.

"We can assure you that our priority is to ensure that supply is restored as speedily as possible with the focus on the customers that have been without supply for a prolonged period."

The power utility on Sunday said it met with trade unions and it was agreed that technicians would resume normal work. 

"We are working on restoring supply to the areas that are still affected but due to the backlog the turnaround time is longer than normal," the utility said. 

Meanwhile, Eskom's leadership on Friday said it was confident that it would keep the lights on when SA goes to the polls. 

The utility's Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer, said that several generating units that had experienced breakdowns had been brought back online. Eskom had also worked replenishing its diesel and water reserves that power peaking stations.

