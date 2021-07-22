Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Power utility Eskom has warned that due to the cold front battering parts of South Africa, coupled with a loss in generation capacity, it may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday.

"The system is currently severely constrained, and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high demand for electricity. Eskom would therefore like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system between 16:00 and 21:00," Eskom said

The breakdowns current total 12 984MW while planned maintenance is at 2 924MW of capacity.

"Any further significant loss of capacity would force Eskom to implement load shedding in order to protect the integrity of the system."