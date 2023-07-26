24m ago

Share

Eskom seizes control of Ekurhuleni load shedding

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Eskom has taken over load shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE), saying the municipality failed to implement power cuts.

"Eskom has on numerous occasions engaged the municipality regarding its failure to load shed its customers," the utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eskom had previously taken over some of the role, with the municipality left to load shed substations with "critical loads". Eskom later handed over all load shedding to the municipality after it asked to assume responsibility again.

"Although Eskom notes the CoE's technical challenges in executing load shedding, it is left with no choice but to implement load shedding for the CoE as the non-compliance puts further strain on the already constrained grid," Eskom said.

"Failure to implement load shedding by municipalities affects the integrity and stability of the grid, which may lead to higher stages of load shedding."

CoE spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that city would ask Eskom to not to shed some "critical substations in areas with a high concentration of large industries, because this will not only impact the economy of the region but also threatens jobs".

"We are an economic hub and therefore, we are looking forward to positive engagements with the power utility bearing in mind the valuable contribution of industry to the economy," Dlamini said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
energypowerload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.76
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
966.78
-0.6%
Palladium
1,281.59
-0.4%
Gold
1,971.01
+0.3%
Silver
24.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,051
-0.2%
All Share
77,390
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,660
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,934
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,844
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo