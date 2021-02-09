1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding is back

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
(iStock)

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 22:00 on Tuesday night, Eskom said in a statement. 

It will continue overnight until 05:00 and is due to high generation unit breakdowns over the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance. 

"We currently have 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow, and will continuously assess the situation," Eskom said. 

- Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
A dark weekend for SA as Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Sunday
The sooner Eskom and Transnet get on track, the better for SA, CEO tells mining sector
Eskom can be sustainable as well as competitive, De Ruyter tells mining industry
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
14.75
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
17.88
(+0.20)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.07)
Gold
1843.73
(+0.75)
Silver
27.62
(+1.41)
Platinum
1182.50
(+2.55)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.22)
All Share
65171.58
(+0.17)
Top 40
59692.72
(+0.08)
Financial 15
12459.86
(+0.59)
Industrial 25
87839.99
(+0.52)
Resource 10
62360.58
(-0.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 877 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2190 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1157 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo