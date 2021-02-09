Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding is back

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 22:00 on Tuesday night, Eskom said in a statement.

It will continue overnight until 05:00 and is due to high generation unit breakdowns over the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance.

"We currently have 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow, and will continuously assess the situation," Eskom said.

- Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe