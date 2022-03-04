Eskom stalls Koeberg maintenance project in a bid to cut load shedding risk

Eskom will defer the replacement of three steam generators at Koeberg Unit 2.

This is so that the unit, which is currently on an outage for refuelling and maintenance, can return online as scheduled in June.

The decision was taken to reduce the risk of load shedding.

Eskom will defer the replacement of three steam generators at Unit 2 of Koeberg nuclear power station so that the unit can return to service in June as scheduled.

During a media briefing on Friday, Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said that the decision was taken to reduce the risk of load shedding during the high peak demand in winter.

The steam generator replacement project is part of Eskom's plans to extend the life of Koeberg by another 20 years. The plant is expected to reach the end of its life by 2024/25.

Eskom last year applied for the licence extension with the National Nuclear. It plans to submit required reports for the licencing process in the middle of the year, according to Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien. To get the licence extended - Eskom is required to conduct studies and other maintenance and project work, like the steam generator replacement, he explained.

Unit 2 was shut down on 18 January 2022 for refuelling and maintenance. The steam generator replacement was planned to take place during the current outage. Eskom and the main contractor for Koeberg, French company Framatome, performed a final review of the steam generator replacement programme to meet quality levels and outage schedule.

The review, however, indicated that Unit 2 would not return to the grid in June as scheduled, as facilities required to support the replacement programme are not ready.

Given the "potential severe impact" of the unit not returning online on time, Eskom decided to defer the steam generator replacement to the next outage, which will start in August 2023.

"This is to avoid the risk of impacting electricity supply during the high peak demand winter period," he said.

"We need to make sure Unit 2 of Koeberg returns by June to make sure we reduce the possibility of load shedding," Oberholzer emphasised.

The deferral will not negatively impact the plans to extend the life of Koeberg.

READ | Nuclear option: Skyrocketing electricity and oil prices leads to rethink of atomic power

Bakardien explained that the safety of operations at Koeberg will not be affected either, as the existing steam generators at the unit are acceptable to continue operating till the end of the normal life of the plant. At every outage, the condition of steam generators is inspected, he added. There are still opportunities in the upcoming outages to replace the steam generators, he emphasised.

The steam generator replacement programme for Unit 1 will go ahead as planned, this is expected to start in September 2022. Two of the steam generators for unit 1 will arrive in the country in August and September. The third steam generator will arrive in November - but may arrive earlier in October.

The steam generators can be used interchangeably between units if needed. But they may have to be slightly adjusted, Bakardien explained.

Responding to questions, Bakardien explained that among the facilities which are not ready is a building that will house the old steam generators once they are removed from the plant. "Steam generators, when they are removed, will be radioactive and will need to be housed in specific conditions. That is why we have constructed this building which is now 95% completed, and it needs to be finalised in the next few days," he said.

Oberholzer said that Eskom is still looking into why facilities are not ready for the programme. Oberholzer added that if "consequence management" is required, then it will be taken.

The facilities need to be approved for use. "If you take a decision to cut pipes and proceed with removing steam generators, there is no turnaround," Oberholzer said.