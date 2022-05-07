24m ago

Eskom suspends load shedding

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
The power system having recovered sufficiently.

Eskom announced on Saturday morning that it is suspending load shedding at 12:00.

This is due to the power system having recovered sufficiently.

Generation units at Matla, Majuba, Grootvlei and Kendal power stations as well as the non-commercial Kusile unit have returned to service on Saturday morning. A further unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations are expected to return to service the same day.

Furthermore, the emergency reserves have been adequately replenished and are available to support the system next week.

"Although we have brought back these generators, the onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to a constrained system throughout the winter. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly," cautioned Eskom.

eskomload sheddingenergy
Company Snapshot
