Eskom suspends load shedding

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
The system still remains constrained.
Eskom suspended load shedding on Sunday morning due to a marginal improvement in its generation capacity.

The system does, however, still remain constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

It currently has 4 331MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 805MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. 

Eskom appeals to the public to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items, especially between 05:00 to 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 to 22:00 in the evenings.

