Eskom suspends load shedding due to improved generation reserves - but don't relax yet

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
It will resume again between 17:00 and 22:00 Sunday night.
Getty

Due to an improvement in emergency generation reserves, load shedding will be suspended from 22:00 on Saturday evening, Eskom announced.

"With an adequate improvement in generation reserves during the past 24 hours load shedding will be suspended from 22:00 tonight. In order to continue with the replenishment of the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Stage 1 load shedding will again be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 on Sunday night," it said in a statement early on Friday evening.

"The power system remains constrained and vulnerable and Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes. These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 17:00 and 22:00, when the winter demand is the highest. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply."

Read more on:
eskomload sheddingenergy
Company Snapshot
