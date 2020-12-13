1h ago

Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday

Londiwe Buthelezi
Eskom has suspended load shedding as its emergency reserves recovered overnight.

The power utility however urged the public to continue using electricity sparingly, saying that the power system remained severely constrained. Some 10 661MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, over and above the 8 229MW which was offline for planned maintenance.

"Eskom is pleased to announce that no load shedding will be implemented today as the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered overnight. Eskom thanks the people for their understanding and support during the implementation of load shedding," it wrote in a statement.

On Friday night, Eskom had planned to implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend. But on Saturday afternoon it said this would be reduced this to Stage 1 on Sunday as its emergency generation reserves started to show significant recovery.

When it announced the complete suspension of load shedding on Sunday morning, the power utility said it will communicate timeously to South Africa should there be any significant changes to the power system that may necessitate load shedding again.

