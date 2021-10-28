1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom to drop load shedding to Stage 3 at 21:00

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A unit each at Medupi, Koeberg, Kriel, Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.
A unit each at Medupi, Koeberg, Kriel, Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.
Jaco Marais

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be dropping to Stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday night, and will continue until 05:00 on Friday morning. 

"Thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented as previously communicated, until 05:00 on Saturday morning," the power utility announced. 

A unit each at Medupi, Koeberg, Kriel, Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. 

However, at the same time, a unit at Majuba and Arnot stations tripped, and a unit at Matla was forced to shut down. 

This followed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan saying in his briefing on Wednesday night it was likely that South Africa would drop to Stage 3 load shedding overnight. This, however, did not happened until the Thursday night announcement by Eskom.

Gordhan said on Wednesday night that "as a result of extensive discussions, is that the following is likely to happen over the next few days". 

"The first is that overnight, some 2 000 MW of power will be returned to operations, and as a result it is expected that the system will be downgraded from a Level 4 load shedding, to Level 3 load shedding."

Eskom had to resort to Stage 4 due to the breakdown in several units at the generation plants, but also because of delays in the return of units that were out for maintenance and have not come back successfully.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskompravin gordhanload shedding
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.85
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,800.90
+0.2%
Silver
24.09
+0.1%
Palladium
1,996.44
+1.6%
Platinum
1,026.48
+1.4%
Brent Crude
84.58
-2.1%
Top 40
61,093
+0.4%
All Share
67,760
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,494
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,815
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,964
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
27% - 386 votes
No, I have deleted it
43% - 626 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo