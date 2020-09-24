Eskom to implement evening load reduction in high-density areas

Eskom has issued a load reduction notice for various high-density areas in five provinces on Thursday evening as it battles to prevent network overloading which often leads to explosion of transformers.

Electricity will be cut off from 17:00 to 22:00 around Soweto, the Vaal, Newcastle, Ehlanzeni and Mopani District in Limpopo. The power generator said it is "battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused bu overloading that is costing millions to repair."

In Soweto, the affected areas will include: Diepkloof Zone 1-6, Orlando East, Orlando West, Orange Farm.

Eskom describes load reduction as the process of switching off power in areas where illegal connection cases overload and damage its system, especially during peak hours. The company often blames breakdowns at its new and old power plants as the cause for power outages that often hit the country.

*Compiled by Sibongile Khumalo