UPDATE | Load shedding to start this afternoon after new breakdown

Eskom will now implement stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 on Monday afternoon, not Monday evening as it first announced.

This is due to a breakdown of Medupi Unit 3 on Monday afternoon.

Load shedding is expected to last until 05:00 on Tuesday morning, and then continue again from 21:00 on Tuesday to 05:00 on Wednesday.

"Load shedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend," the power utility said.

From Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

"This, in addition to other units that had tripped during the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on," it said.

Eskom said load shedding could also happen without any notice should there be any further significant breakdowns.