27m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Load shedding to start this afternoon after new breakdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: Gallo Images

Eskom will now implement stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 on Monday afternoon, not Monday evening as it first announced.

This is due to a breakdown of Medupi Unit 3 on Monday afternoon.

Load shedding is expected to last until 05:00 on Tuesday morning, and then continue again from 21:00 on Tuesday to 05:00 on Wednesday. 

"Load shedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend," the power utility said.

From Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

"This, in addition to other units that had tripped during the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on," it said. 

Eskom said load shedding could also happen without any notice should there be any further significant breakdowns.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomenergypower
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.66
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,969.02
-0.2%
Silver
25.49
-0.8%
Palladium
2,969.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,117.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
67,814
-0.8%
All Share
73,962
-1.0%
Resource 10
89,337
+2.6%
Industrial 25
77,340
-3.0%
Financial 15
14,999
-4.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo