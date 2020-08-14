42m ago

Eskom to restart load shedding at 08:00 as plant breakdowns cut capacity

A candle in the dark.
Getty

Eskom will start to implement stage 2 load shedding from 08:00 on Friday, due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns over the past few days.

The rotational power cuts will last until 22:00 on Friday. 

"Breakdowns this week have removed more than 13 500MW of capacity from the system, while planned maintenance stands at 5 000MW of infrastructure. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service," it said in a power update. 

The power utility has warned that the constrained supply situation may last throughout the weekend, although it has not yet announced whether South Africans will face power cuts. 

- Compiled by Jan Cronje

