Eskom to restart load shedding at 08:00 as plant breakdowns cut capacity

Eskom will start to implement stage 2 load shedding from 08:00 on Friday, due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns over the past few days.

The rotational power cuts will last until 22:00 on Friday.

"Breakdowns this week have removed more than 13 500MW of capacity from the system, while planned maintenance stands at 5 000MW of infrastructure. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service," it said in a power update.

The power utility has warned that the constrained supply situation may last throughout the weekend, although it has not yet announced whether South Africans will face power cuts.

- Compiled by Jan Cronje