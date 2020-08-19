58m ago

add bookmark

Eskom to restart load shedding at 09:00

fin24
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A electricity pylon.
A electricity pylon.
Getty

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday between 09:00 and 22:00. 

The power utility said the country's national grid was under severe pressure as a result of cold weather and faults at a number of generating units.

"As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits," it said.  

"We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding and keep the lights on."

Related Links
Eskom shakes up division as hunt for generation head begins
Eskom lifts lockdown force majeure on Exxaro
Eskom coal demand gives Exxaro's earnings a boost
ZAR/USD
17.28
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.91
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
20.63
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.53
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1989.31
(-0.76)
Silver
27.56
(-1.14)
Platinum
949.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2157.00
(-0.64)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1040 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 7051 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo