Eskom to suspend load shedding at 20:00

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
Eskom said its teams have returned four generation units to service since Friday. It expects eight more generating units to return to service by Wednesday evening.
Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight, thanks to the return of more Eskom's generating capacity.

The power utility said total breakdowns decreased to 12 422MW on Sunday, while planned maintenance took 6 540MW of capacity.

When it implemented Stage 4 load shedding earlier in the week, total breakdowns took 15 439WM of generating capacity offline while another 5 505MW was down due to planned maintenance. The company reduced load shedding to Stage 3 and then Stage 2 on Thursday.

Eskom said its teams have returned four generation units to service since Friday. Its emergency generation reserves have also sufficiently recovered.

"We would like to thank the people of South Africa for their support and patience during the period of load shedding. Eskom takes its mandate of supplying electricity to South Africa seriously and is fully aware of the impact load shedding is having on the whole country. Unfortunately, at times, it becomes necessary to implement load shedding," said the company in a statement.

Eskom added that it expects eight more generating units to return to service by Wednesday evening. But the system will remain constrained on Monday and Tuesday.

"Eskom, therefore, requests the assistance of all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom would again like to apologise for the implementation of load shedding during the past week."

