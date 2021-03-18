24m ago

Eskom to suspend load shedding for four hours for King Zwelithini's memorial service

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. File Photo.
TEBOGO LETSIE

Power utility Eskom will suspend an over a week-long stretch of load shedding for four hours on Thursday, from 10:00 to 14:00 for the memorial service of King Goodwill Zwelithini. 

Zwelithini, who suffered from diabetes, died last week of Covid-19 related complications after a long hospital stay.

"This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated," Eskom said in a statement. 

Barely a day after announcing load shedding would be reduced to stage 1, state-owned power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that a fresh loss of generation capacity forced it to return to stage 2 again. 

The drop to stage 1 was implemented early on Wednesday morning after several days on stage 2. The return to stage 2 will continue until Saturday morning, except for the four hours for the memorial service. 



