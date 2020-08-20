1h ago

Eskom warns of another day of load shedding starting at 09:00

Jan Cronje
South Africans will face another day of stage 2 power cuts starting at 09:00 on Thursday. Power rationing will continue until 22:00.

Power utility Eskom said in a statement that unplanned breakdowns at generating units had risen to 12 100MW, roughly a quarter of the utility's nominal capacity. 

Another 4 350MW was unavailable with units offline due to planned maintenance. 

In a power update on Wednesday evening, Eskom said that any further deterioration in the generation performance may "necessitate the escalation of load shedding at short notice".

"As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits."

