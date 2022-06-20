43m ago

Eskom warns of high load shedding risk as grid likely strained for 'next few weeks'

accreditation
Fin24 reporter
Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout Saturday after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel. Photo: Gallo Images
The power system is under severe pressure and there is a risk of load shedding at short notice if there are any significant breakdowns at Eskom plants, the power utility warned on Monday morning. 

The power system will be under strain for the next few weeks, it added in a statement. 

"There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today, but the likelihood of load shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 17:00 and 22:00."

At the moment a little over 5 200MW is out on planned maintenance, with another 14 623MW unavailable due to breakdowns. 

