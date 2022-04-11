46m ago

Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

Compiled by Helena Wasserman
David McNew/Getty Images

Eskom has warned that load shedding may have to be implemented at short notice after a number of generating breakdowns.

Four generation units - at Matla, Kriel and Camden power stations – broke down, while a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service. The unplanned breakdowns have removed 15 514 MW of capacity from the system, while almost 5 000 MW is out due to planned maintenance.

"This together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure," Eskom said.

Parts of the country have seen heavy rain in recent days, with KwaZulu-Natal hit by flooding and mudslides.

Eskom urged the public to cut their electricity usage.

Should the situation deteriorate further, load shedding may need to be implemented at short notice, Eskom warned.

The "constrained supply situation" may persist throughout the week. 

South Africa last suffered load shedding in mid-March.


