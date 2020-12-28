15m ago

Eskom warns that power system is under 'severe pressure'

Getty Images
Getty Images

An hour before President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on the measures to combat the second wave of Covid-19 currently battering South Africa, Eskom warned that the power system is under 'severe pressure'. 

The power utility, while not mentioning if load shedding is on the horizon, asked users to "switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances".

The last time Eskom warned about a "constrained system" earlier in December, a weekend of load shedding followed. 

