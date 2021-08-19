19m ago

add bookmark

Eskom warns weather may cause power interruptions in Western and Eastern Cape

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rain in Cape Town.
Heavy rain in Cape Town.
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas/File
  • The South African Weather Services has warned that heavy rain is expected, which will affect parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
  • Eskom warned that the severe weather conditions can affect electricity supply in affected areas.
  • Eskom urged customers experiencing interruptions to alert the utility through its chatbot, Alfred, or its contact centre.

Eskom warned that persistent inclement weather conditions in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape could trigger electricity-supply interruptions and urged any customers that experience such interruptions to alert the power utility.

A recent cold front and general cold weather around the country have seen snowfall in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and the cold is not showing any signs of letting up in the coming days.

In a statement released on Thursday, Eskom said the South African Weather Services (SAWS) had warned of heavy rain and flooding, which is expected to affect parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

"The severe weather conditions can affect electricity restoration time as well. However, Eskom technicians do attend to faults and restore supply as soon as possible. Eskom urges affected customers to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time," the statement said.

The statement said Eskom customers are encouraged to use Alfred, an Eskom customer service chat bot, developed to assist customers with logging electricity faults and feedback without having to call the Eskom contact centre.

"The app allows users to log a fault and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault.

"All customers who use the platform will receive an automatic reply stating that Eskom encourages them to use Alfred the chat bot or the MyEskom customer app to log faults and receive a reference number rapidly on the customer's mobile phone," the statement said.

The South African Weather Service issued a weather update on Thursday which noted maximum temperatures of 20 and 21 degrees Celsius in the Western Cape.


The South African Weather Service said the Eastern Cape would also see maximum temperatures of 20 degrees, while minimum temperatures were as low as three degrees.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomwester capeeastern capesouth africaweather warningflooding
Rand - Dollar
15.18
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.3%
Gold
1,782.06
-0.3%
Silver
23.30
-0.9%
Palladium
2,347.12
-3.1%
Platinum
976.88
-2.2%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,777
-3.0%
All Share
66,027
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,961
-3.2%
Industrial 25
82,699
-3.2%
Financial 15
13,868
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 183 votes
Travelling
49% - 474 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 114 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 77 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo