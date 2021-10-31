1h ago

EU seeking to launch project to help SA phase out coal at COP26 climate summit

Jan Cronje
The European Union is seeking to launch its project to help SA phase out coal at the COP26 climate summit which started on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. 

Speaking in the runup to the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US, the UK, Germany, France and the European Union would partner with SA to launch the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Officials have already met with South African counterparts to talk about how South Africa would transition away from coal. Last week, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said meetings with the envoys showed there was an appetite among foreign governments to support the country's ,pve away fromo coal.

Von der Leyen said in an address that the idea was to "support South Africa to phase out of coal faster", and to "go earlier and faster into developing renewables". 

"We are still working on that, but I am confident that we are going to launch this new proposal and then this partnership could become a template on how to support just transitions around the globe, with sponsoring countries and countries that have to move on faster in the just transition," she said. 

According to De Ruyter, enabling Eskom's just energy transition could cost between $30 billion (about R440 billion) and $35 billion (over R500 billion).

