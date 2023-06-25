'Every cent counts': Why more people are taking a very close look at their account statements

Resolutions of disputes that were in favour of consumers by the Credit Ombud fell in 2022, but the body says there they are becoming more informed.

Some felt that their lenders were overcharging them as interest rates rose, while value-added service fees also frustrated consumers.

The ombud is also closely watching complaints about reckless lending, repossessed and surrendered assets as interest rates put pressure on consumers.

Consumers are scrutinising their loan account statements more intensely, disputing higher interest rates and value-added service charges they are struggling to afford, the Credit Ombud says.

The body, whose role is to resolve disputes impartially, released its 2022 annual report on Wednesday, which showed the number of complaints resolved in favour of credit consumers fell to 64% from 69% in 2021. However, total savings for the consumers were R3.85 million, which is a 47% surge compared to 2021.

"Consumers are becoming more aware of that extra R10, the R75 airtime fee or value-added service product fee," said the head of case management department at the office of the Credit Ombud, Lee Soobrathi.

"People are actually coming to us and raising the flag, saying [to] my office: 'I'm not sure I took this product out. Looking at the interest I'm charged on this account, I think I'm being overcharged.'"

But he also said that last year, the ombud started getting complaints from "more informed" consumers as well. "Every cent counts in this financial climate."

Complaints about statement of accounts made up 42% of non-bank disputes resolved in 2022, down from 58% in 2021. Findings in favour of consumers slipped to 67%, from 68% in the prior year.

The ombud's office also received complaints with allegations of reckless lending. But Soobrathi said that category and complaints linked to bank repossessions and surrendered assets only make up 2% to 5% of all matters brought to their office's attention.

"We make it clear to consumers that if you are alleging that the lender was reckless or that that you cannot afford the loan, why did you apply for it? We live in desperate times where consumers sometimes have to fight tooth and nail to sometimes provide for their families. Regardless of that, we have to be objective," he said.

Luckily, the Credit Ombud did not see a significant increase in these areas in 2022. However, it is eyeing a potential increase in 2023 as interest rates have risen by 125 basis points since the start of the year. Standard Bank is forecasting another 25-basis-point interest rate hike in July, while FirstRand has also said further hikes are likely.

"With the significant increase in the rates over the past few months, the next few months leading up to December 2023 will provide a clearer snapshot of where we find ourselves. If anything, the complaints may well increase … because we know that a small shift in the interest rates can lead to significant additional interest charges," said Soobrathi.

Prescribed debt complexities

Consumers also continue to be uninformed about the complex issue of prescription of debt.

According to South African law, a debt is considered prescribed or expired if the borrower has not paid anything towards an outstanding debt or acknowledged its existence to the lender or collectors in more than three years. Not all debt prescribes after three years, however, for example, taxes.

One dispute about prescribed debt involved a customer who, in 2019, voluntarily surrendered their vehicle to the bank when they could no longer pay for it. The customer thought they were then in the clear.

But when they followed up in 2021 to check whether the account was closed, the bank informed the customer that there had been a shortfall between the resale of their car and their outstanding debt. Because of that call – and despite pleading with the bank that they couldn't afford the shortfall – the Credit Ombud found that the prescription period had been disrupted.

"We had to explain to the consumer how her call in February 2021 was actually an acknowledgement of debt," said Soobrathi.

He said this remains one of the biggest reasons for complaints to the Credit Ombud year after year. But the ombud did rule in favour of a consumer where the service provider couldn't provide evidence of summons or other attempts to collect from the consumer.

Another subset of complaints arising from this relates to consumers who are aggrieved about the outstanding payments from prescribed debt reflecting on their credit bureau records. But Soobrathi said even if the Credit Ombud rules in favour of the consumer that the debt had indeed prescribed, the arrears could still reflect on their credit profile for up to five years.

"Many consumers believe it should be removed. But the profile should reflect the factual information of the account at the time," he added.