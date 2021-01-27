EXCLUSIVE | Magda Wierzycka defends 're-leaking' the #GuptaLeaks, as journos accuse her of betrayal

Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka has for the first time confirmed that she "re-leaked" some of the Gupta Leaks in 2017 before their existence become public knowledge, alleging the team of journalists who were working on them were "careless".

The allegation of carelessness is denied by journalist Stefaans Brümmer, a key member of the award-winning team from amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick, who says they took "extraordinary lengths to safeguard information about the leaks".

While Wierzycka says she only distributed the emails after taking legal advice on how best to handle the "risks involved in the Gupta family becoming aware of them" for Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief of the Daily Maverick, her conduct was a "gut punch, a betrayal of the worst kind".

Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka, the CEO of financial services group Sygnia, has for the first time confirmed that she "re-leaked" some of the Gupta Leaks in 2017 before their existence became public knowledge, which lead to the Sunday Times breaking the story of the close and at times corrupt relationship between the Guptas' business empire, government officials and private companies.

Revelations contained in the massive leaked cache of emails contributed to the Guptas closing their South African businesses and fleeing the country, as well as the implosion of storied UK public relations firm, Bell Pottinger, which collapsed after its clients deserted it after the emails uncovered that it sought to stoke a racially-divisive campaign on behalf of the Guptas. The leaked emails also arguably influenced the fall of former President Jacob Zuma.

While the cache of emails was originally leaked by two whistle-blowers to Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief of Daily Maverick in April of 2017, it was the Sunday Times that broke the leaks story in late May of that year.

Brkic, Daily Maverick journalists and colleagues from investigative journalism group amaBhungane - whom Brkic teamed up with to verify, analyse and cover the scoop - were shocked when the Sunday Times wrote a series of articles based on the emails on May 28, 2017, as it meant that someone within their circle must have "re-leaked" some of the mails.

A second leaker

Wierzycka, who had written opinion pieces for Daily Maverick, had early on been approached to provide financial support for the journalists, both to protect the sources and to enable the team or journalists time to probe the mails. But the relationship between the journalists and their original financial backer started to sour.

Now Wierzycka has, for the first time publicly confirmed that she re-distributed some of the emails.

Her reason? She says she was trying to keep everyone safe. The team of journalists who had received the initial cache of emails had become "very careless with the information," she told Fin24.

"Rumours started circulating about the existence of GuptaLeaks outside of their circle, placing everyone involved at risk."

This "second leak" is distinct from the original leak by two whistle-blowers. Their identities have been kept tightly guarded secret due to security fears. They are understood to be in a foreign location, having been spirited out of SA.

Wierzycka said she feared what would happen if the Guptas – who were still in South Africa at that time – had got wind of the leaks. "The legal advice was to release the information into the public arena as soon as possible to protect everyone involved. I acted on that advice. "

The identity and rationale of the second leaker was for a long time a mystery, until Wierzycka was named by journalism professor and former Weekly Mail editor Anton Harber in his 2020 book So, For the Record. But the Sygnia CEO did not at time confirm she was the leaker to Harber on the record. His chapter on her was named 'Betrayal'.

The key behind the break between Wierzycka and the journalists, Harber told Fin24, were incompatible visions for how the leaks should be used.

"The crux of that disagreement, as I understand it, was that she really wanted a political strategy," said Harber. The journalists, meanwhile, "weren't interested in the political strategy".

"They felt it was their job to publish as effectively as they can."

For your eyes only

Wierzycka's rationale for distributing the emails doesn’t add up for journalist Stefaans Brümmer, who was intricately involved in writing about the leaks from an early stage.

"It is common cause that Magda appropriated the leaks from us without our knowledge and distributed them to others," Brümmer told Fin24.

"It is correct that Magda was brought on board to fund the whistleblowers’ safety. By the time she withdrew, however, she had covered only a fraction of the costs of re-establishing them and their families abroad," he said

"Our team went to extraordinary lengths to safeguard information about the leaks. But not all role players were under our control. Risks had to be and were managed in consultation with the whistleblowers.

"The fact that the whistleblowers themselves were still in the country and, like us, taken by complete surprise when the leaks first reached the public domain via Magda gives the lie to her claim that she was motivated by the safety of those concerned."

The Sygnia CEO, meanwhile, maintains that she was under the impression that the whistleblowers had left South Africa by the time she re-leaked the leaks.

"A date was agreed for the whistleblower to leave South Africa by and the money solicited from me was solicited under the auspices of getting the whistleblower out of South Africa within two weeks due to safety concerns," she told Fin24. "By the time I released GuptaLeaks I was under the firm belief that the whistleblower has left South Africa as agreed."

'Gut punch'

For Brkic her conduct was "gut punch, a betrayal of the worst kind".

"The whistleblowers were placed in an acute danger because of it," he said. According to Brkic, her actions "nearly prevented South African public from truly understanding the depth of State Capture".

The Sunday Times article had thrown a spanner in the works of the team's plans to travel to Ireland to work on the leaks. With the story out they had to rush to start publishing.

"What was supposed to be an investigative project of the highest importance, could have turned into a race that would have greatly diminished the public's understanding of the Gupta/Zuma era because of her actions," he said.

"Thankfully, we reacted by publishing more than 80 exposes that we're extremely proud and for which we received numerous investigative awards, including the 2020/2021 Global Shining Path Award."

* News24 teamed up with amaBhungane and Daily Maverick to cover the leaks.