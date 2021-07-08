Expectations and stakes high as public wage negotiations continue on Friday

Parties in the ongoing public service wage negotiations are set to meet again on Friday in attempts to break the ongoing deadlock.

An agreement is on the table, which labour has perused and proposed changes and deletions to.

The Public Servants' Association started a one-week ballot process on Wednesday to determine whether to accept or reject the latest offer.

Public wage discussions between public service unions and the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) have been crawling along slowly, with the parties set to meet yet again on Friday in an attempt to break the ongoing deadlock.

This time, a draft document is on the table with the latest proposal that government has made to unions, that represent an array of public servants round the country, including teachers, police officers and nurses.

On Monday, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu announced that a pay progression applied across the board as part of the latest offer from government, with pension considerations.

A R1 220 to R1 695 gratuity is also being considered with no conditions. An offer of a 1.5% increase is also on the table for labour. This also came with an announcement that a meeting would be held on Tuesday with labour to consider the offer.

Spokesperson for the Department of Public Service and Administration Kamogelo Mogotsi told Fin24 on Thursday that the parties in the talks were due back in chambers again on Friday.

Fin24 has seen a draft agreement template dated 7 July, which outlined the provisions of Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) resolutions from 2001, 2012 and 2018, regulating the payment of pay progression of a 1.5% pensionable notch increment to all qualifying employees.

"During the negotiations, parties weighed the economic needs of the present and the future, assessing competing priorities for national development to address economic growth," read one clause in the draft which labour asked to be deleted.

Labour also proposed the deletion of a clause that read: "In the event of any conflict between a provision of this agreement and a provision of any other agreement of the council, the provision of this agreement takes precedence".

"The employer has made funding available to ensure the payment of a non-pensionable cash allowance and an increase in pensionable salaries where applicable in this agreement," the draft said further.

The draft document said an agreement must stipulate that the employer will pay a once-off pensionable salary adjustment of at least 1.5% to all employees employed in the public service on 1 April 2021.

"The employer duly represented by the Department of Public Service and Administration warrants that it has the requisite authority and National Treasury approval to conclude this agreement.

"In particular, the employer warrants that, in concluding this agreement, it has complied with the Public Service Act 103 of 1994 and regulations 78 and 79 of the Public Service Regulations, 2016," the document added.

The document said if there is a dispute about the interpretation or application of this agreement, parties could still refer the matter to the bargaining council for resolution in terms of a dispute-resolution procedure.

Democratic Nurses' Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo told Fin24 that the latest developments in the facilitation process were relayed to the union's membership and it would consolidate feedback from structure.

"An indication was made from the employer that the initial R14.4 billion has been topped up with R5.4 billion to come to a total of R19.5 billion," said a circular distributed among DENOSA members, which Fin24 has seen.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) issued a circular where the union said that it was of the view that nothing in the employer's offer had changed significantly since they walked away from the negotiation process.

"The crux of the proposal is still the same, with other implications as outlined in the attached agreement. In addition, the employer has not moved from the initial offer of [a] 1.5% pay progression payable to all employees," the circular read.

The PSA said it had opened up a balloting process among membership on Wednesday to determine whether the union should accept or reject the latest offer. The ballot closed on Wednesday afternoon, the union said.