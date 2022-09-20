EXPLAINER | Beyond Stage 8, total blackouts and 'black start' tests

More than half of Eskom's electricity generation capacity is currently offline.

In case of more catastrophic breakdowns, South Africa could face Stage 8.

Load shedding should prevent a total system collapse - if supply and demand are kept in balance.

South Africa’s electricity supply is extremely precarious: more than half of Eskom’s electricity generation capacity is currently offline.



This is due to unexpected breakdowns and maintenance work, which is needed due to the sorry state of SA’s coal-fired power plants. Excluding the newly built but deeply faulty Medupi and Kusile stations, South Africa’s power plants are on average more than 40 years old.

Maintenance on these plants has been postponed for years – with some backlogs dating back to 2013 – leaving the plants severely debilitated.

Some of the power station units that tripped over the past week are expected to return online in coming days, which will help to ease load shedding.

But more unexpected trips cannot be ruled out, and it is not inconceivable that in case of catastrophic breakdowns, load shedding could reach Stage 8. This would turn off power for most South Africans for 48 hours out of every four days – the equivalent of 12 hours per day.

What happens after Stage 8?

Stage 8 is the highest load shedding slot, which would remove 8 000MW from the grid.

If that’s not enough to keep the grid stable, the Eskom national control room will instruct provinces and municipalities to cut a specific number of megawatts. This will hike load shedding to more than 12 hours a day.





What would happen in a total blackout?

In short: When electricity demand exceeds the available supply by a dangerous margin, this makes the grid unstable. When the grid become unstable, power stations automatically start to disconnect as a safety measure.

A raft of disconnections can happen within seconds, leaving the whole grid without any power generation very quickly.

Restarting the power system following a blackout could take two to three weeks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter previously warned.

This is because generation plants would have to be ramped up and added one by one to the grid to ensure that the stable frequency of the grid - 50 Hertz – is maintained, Stellenbosch University academics previously explained.

Load shedding is meant to prevent a blackout from happening, by keeping supply and demand in balance. From Eskom’s national control room in Germiston, operators institute planned power cuts – load shedding – to reduce the demand for electricity, and match it with the supply.

How likely is a total blackout currently?

It’s not an imminent risk, De Ruyter said this weekend.

He said that load shedding is working to maintain the stability of the grid and prevent a total collapse.

"If we do not implement load shedding, what is likely to happen is that the frequency [of 50 Hertz] will deteriorate (and we will be unable) to operate the grid in a stable fashion."

He said that the Eskom national control centre is doing an "absolutely magnificent job in managing various stages of load shedding" to prevent a collapse.

What are 'black start' tests?

Eskom tests all its power stations once every three years to see whether they would be able to restore their operations following a blackout, without relying on the national grid.

The latest black start test on some local power stations was done on 23 August, said Isabel Fick, general manager for Eskom’s system operator unit.



