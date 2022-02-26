EXPLAINER | This is why SA bread prices will be hit by the Russia-Ukraine conflict

SA imports a lot of wheat from the Ukraine and Russia.

The conflict in Ukraine has pushed prices to their highest levels since 2008.

This - along with a weak rand and high fuel prices - will push up local bread prices.

Over the past five years, South Africa imported around 30% of its wheat from the Ukraine and Russia.



Now the conflict in Ukraine threatens to disrupt these exports, and fears of wheat shortages have pushed international prices to their highest levels since 2008. This is expected to bite South African consumers.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, entering the country from directions, with troops heading towards its capital, Kyiv.

Both Russia and Ukraine are significant players in grain production and exports.

Russia accounts for 10% of global wheat production and Ukraine, 4%. The countries account for roughly 30% of the world's wheat exports and 20% of maize exports. They also account for 80% of sunflower oil exports, Bloomberg reported.

"That region supplies all the major global buyers, with Egypt and Turkey being the two largest wheat importers. Many emerging markets, including South Africa, rely heavily on wheat imports from the Black Sea region," said Matthew Axelrod, forex manager at DG Capital Forex.

South Africa does not produce enough wheat, and is reliant on imports.

Wheat is mainly a winter grain, most of which is produced in the Western Cape during the winter rainfall season. It is also produced in the Free State and Northern Cape during summer - but the volumes are not enough to meet local demand, explained Dawie Maree, FNB Agriculture's head of information and marketing.

How much wheat does SA import from Russia and Ukraine?

Tracy Davids of the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) noted that in 2019 and 2020, South Africa sourced around 30% of its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine. In 2021, this was just under 10%. "… These values fluctuate based on availability and relative prices, but on average over the past five years, it was just over 30% coming from the combination of Russia and Ukraine," Davids said.

While the region is an important supplier, South Africa also sources its wheat from other areas like the EU.

Of the African continent's $4 billion agricultural products imported from Russia in 2020, about 90% was wheat, and 6% was sunflower oil, according to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. Egypt was the main importer.

Of the $2.9 billion in agricultural products exported to Africa from Ukraine in 2020, nearly half (48%) was wheat and almost a third (31%) maize. Other grain products exported included sunflower oil, barley and soybeans, he noted.

Should South Africans be concerned about a shortage of wheat supply?

South Africans do not have to be concerned about a supply shortage just yet, a view shared by Maree.

South Africa's major trading partners for wheat are Argentina and Brazil, Maree explained. "There is no reason for panic that we will not get wheat. It is still available in the market," he added.

Similarly, Sihlobo pointed out that in the short term, the main impact of the conflict will be on prices rather than a shortage of supply. Wheat exporters that could score include the US, Canada and Australia, Sihlobo added.

What will happen to wheat prices?

According to Sihlobo, there were expectations for global wheat prices to move sideways this year.

But the Russian and Ukraine conflict is adding "a lot of anxiety" in the grain market and is an upside risk to global food price inflation, which will hit the South African market.

Essentially prices would be increasing from an already high level. The extent of the price increases depends on how the length of the conflict, and the impact on trade.

Before the conflict, Sihlobo had pegged food price inflation at around 4% and 5%, but this may have to be revised.

In addition to the higher wheat prices, the Ukraine conflict is also putting the rand under pressure. From below R15.10/$, the rand blew out to R15.52 on Thursday. It was last trading at around R15.20. In times of uncertainty global investors dump riskier assets like emerging market currencies, opting instead for safe haven investments.

A weaker rand is another double blow to wheat prices – as South Africa has to pay in foreign currencies for its wheat. A weak rand will push wheat prices even higher.

But that’s not all. The oil price has also spiked in reaction to the Ukraine conflict. Oil prices surged beyond $100 per barrel on Thursday. In a note, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop highlighted that this could potentially push up the petrol price from R20 per litre to around R25 per litre.

This will make transporting and harvesting wheat and other food stuffs more expensive.

Given that costs of wheat, as well as manufacturing and transport could all increase as a result of the conflict, bread prices would likely rise, noted Davids.

What do higher prices mean for wheat farmers?

Higher wheat prices would support producer margins. According to Sihlobo, this will relieve farmers who have battled with high fertiliser costs. But not for too long.

There are other input costs the conflict will impact, such as oil prices that will filter through to transportation, explained Davids.

Fertiliser prices are at risk of increasing further - as Russia accounts for roughly 14% of global chemical fertiliser exports, said Davids. For potassium-based fertiliser exports specifically, Russia accounts for 20% and for nitrogen-based fertilisers it accounts for 17%.

"Given that South Africa is a net importer of fertilisers, it means these input costs could also increase significantly, also from an already high base following sharp increases in 2021," Davids added.

Will SA exports be affected?

Sihlobo noted that Russia accounted for 7% of South Africa's citrus exports in value terms in 2020. Russia accounted for 12% of apple and pear exports and is South Africa's second-largest market for these products. Other South African exports to Russia include table grapes and macadamia nuts.

It may be challenging to continue exporting to Russia if security risks come into play, Maree highlighted. "If we can't export to Russia, we will need to find other markets for those products."

But South Africa could make gains as an exporter of maize if Russian and Ukrainian maize exports are disrupted, Axelrod noted. "South Africa has been a net exporter of maize recently, and we still have supply that exceeds our local demand, so we have some volume to export. However, while this should help our trade balance, it won't stop inflation as there has been a shift up in global parities," Axelrod added.