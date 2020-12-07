EXPLAINER | Why a massive GDP figure should not get your hopes up

Stats SA is due to release GDP figures for the third quarter on Tuesday.

Economists project a recovery north of 50%, on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualised basis.

But this does not mean the economy will have recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will on Tuesday release the third quarter GDP figures - and there are two different approaches to measuring growth.

There is the quarterly growth, at a seasonally adjusted and annualised rate and there is the unadjusted, year-on-year quarterly growth figure.

In the second quarter, South Africa's economy contracted by 51% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualised rate. This, however, did not mean that the economy shrank to half its size.

The figure actually reflected what the growth rate for the year would be - if the second quarter growth rate was maintained for all four quarters of the year, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

The chief director of national accounts at Stats SA, Michael Manamela, said the figure was calculated by taking the growth rate of a particular quarter and raising it exponentially by a factor of four (to annualise it).

According to a separate note from Stats SA, the quarters were seasonally adjusted to remove any seasonal effects before it was annualised. Seasonal events can be thing like Christmas or school holidays - they occur at the same time every year.

"This method is based on the assumption that the percentage change from the one quarter to the following quarter will be maintained for the entire year," the note read. This is considered the official economic growth rate.

The annualised rate is useful for policymakers, as it is considered a projection of how the economy will perform for the year. These quarterly growth rates can also be compared with previous annual movements.

The drawback is that the annualised rate is only really reliable if the economy is stable, Manamela said. Once-off events like labour disputes and the Covid-19 lockdown introduced volatility to the annualised number.

For a good sense of how the economy fared in 2020, comparing the first nine months of this year with that of last year might be a better option, he added.

So if economists are right about the third quarter performance improving to around 60% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualised rate – this can be considered the expected outcome for the year if the growth rate is maintained for four quarters. But it does not mean South Africa is back at pre-pandemic levels.

Economist Mike Schussler explained it as such - if you were earning R100 during the first quarter, and your boss decided to slash your earnings by 50% because of the lockdown in the second quarter - you would then earn R50. But in the third quarter if your boss decided to raise your salary by 60%, it would not push your salary back to R100, you would only be earning R80, still below what you earned before the pandemic.

The second measure included in Stats SA's release is the unadjusted year-on-year quarterly growth figure. In the second quarter, this was a contraction of 16.4%.

This measure compares the quarterly performance of GDP in one quarter with the same quarter in the previous year. This was often preferred for year-on-year comparisons, according to Stats SA.

"This method looks at what happened to the economy over the entire previous year and not only at the last three months as in the case of the quarterly growth at a seasonal adjustment and annualised rate," it said in a note.

Investec expects the non-annualised quarter-on-quarter growth rate to be 10.4%.

On a year on year basis, the Bureau for Economic Research expects the economy to be 6% smaller than it was for the same quarter last year.

"Trying to analyse and explain the behaviour of the economy through a single number is ill-advised, due mainly to the various complex interactions which prevail. By providing both growth rates, Stats SA enables analysts to have an informed view of the dynamics of the economy," the statistical agency said.

Considering the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, FIN24 will be concentrating on the unadjusted year-on-year growth figure.