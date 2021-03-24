8m ago

add bookmark

February inflation slips to 2.9%, below the Reserve Bank's target range

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
February inflation decelerated to 2.9% year-on-year Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images
February inflation decelerated to 2.9% year-on-year Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

February inflation slipped to 2.9% year-on-year, from 3.2% reported in January.

Consumer inflation data, released by Stats SA on Wednesday, showed that this is the lowest reading since June 2020 when the rate was 2.2%.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee is meeting this week and is due to make a rates announcement on Thursday. Economists previously expressed expectations for rates to remain on hold, but the latest inflation print is below the 3% to 6% target range of the SA Reserve Bank.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation increased by 0.7%.

Stats SA noted that due to the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from retail outlets, restaurants, bars and hotels during January - there were no base prices available for comparison in February.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) expected inflation to edge lower to 3% year-on-year. "Core inflation dynamics are expected to remain benign," the BER said.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan forecasted February inflation to be impacted by fuel price increases, which will have been countered by lower contributions from miscellaneous goods and services. The February survey month captures price changes in medical insurance.

"The increase (on medical insurance) is likely to be lower than in 2020 as medical schemes implemented lower increases amid consumer financial pressure," said Kaplan. Investec projected February's print to be 3.2% year-on-year.

Among the main contributors of year-on-year inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages - which increased 5.2%, housing and utilities - which increased by 2.6%, and miscellaneous goods and services which increased by 3.9%.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
inflationretailgoodsservices
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.37
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.59
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.31
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.0)
Gold
1,728.57
(+0.1)
Silver
25.13
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,170.00
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,618.50
(+0.4)
All Share
64,370
(-1.5)
Top 40
58,913
(-1.5)
Financial 15
11,713
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
85,980
(-1.5)
Resource 10
63,529
(-1.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1158 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2904 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1566 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

5h ago

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage...

20 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo