Finalise Eskom tariffs for next year or face 'unimaginable' risk, City Power warns regulator

The battle over Eskom's electricity tariffs continued on Friday as the power utility and Johannesburg power distributor City Power made submissions to the regulator.

The submissions to the National Electricity Regulator of SA were part of the power regulator's public hearings on a proposed review of electricity pricing methodology.

The multi-year pricing determination is meant to help regulate Eskom's required revenues, for which Nersa is responsible. But a process has kicked off to change the way electricity tariffs are set.

The move follows a proposed overhaul of electricity pricing methodology announced by Nersa in September. Nersa believes a change is due because it has been setting electricity tariffs on the assumption that certain sales levels will be met – but these have not materialised, meaning revenue has fallen short.

But Eskom's unbundling will also change its status as a single buyer. And then there are amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act, which will allow for licence exemptions for generating facilities of 100MW. These changes to the electricity sector, overall, prompted Nersa to call for a pricing review.

Eskom's tariffs have been contentious for some time, both as a sticking point between the utility and the regulator, but also with consumers, who have seen electricity prices almost double over the past decade.

Despite this, Eskom - which has a debt burden of some R400 billion, an urgent maintenance schedule, and the spectre of load shedding to contend with - has also faced a 15% decline in sales over the same period.

Because of the proposed overhaul, Nersa rejected Eskom's application for the financial years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 on the basis that pricing methods would be reviewed – a decision Eskom, for its part, is challenging in court.

Implementation problem

In its submission on Friday, Eskom said the existing methodology used to calculate electricity tariffs is not a problem – but it has been applied inconsistently.

City Power, for its part, urged Nersa to lobby government for electricity market reform, but to finalise an approved pricing methodology to calculate Eskom's tariffs for the next financial year or face "unimaginable" risks once the current tariffs expired.

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim told the hearings that the existing pricing methodology is in line with regulatory principles which are benchmarked across other regulated industries.



He said the methodology itself is not broken, but it has not been fully and consistently implemented.

"Relevant Nersa methodologies are already in place. It is required for these to be fully and consistently applied and timeous decisions made. There is a rigorous process to determine a tariff and it is not based on an average tariff rate," Cassim said.

He noted, however, that regulatory clearing account mechanism is in place to allow for adjustments in case of under- or over-recovery of revenue.

Market reforms first, pricing reforms later

Also presenting the submission to the regulator, City Power manager of pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda said the thrust of the proposed new pricing principles included reform of the electricity supply industry (ESI) – but that this was the prerogative of national government.

Electricity industry reforms would mean Nersa's own role would need a complete overhaul, he said.

"Nersa as the regulator has a very important advocacy role in realisation of ESI reform and reform benefits," said Hinda.

"As ESI reforms into competitive generation market replaces the single buyer model with multiple wholesale market customers, Nersa role as economic regulator of aspects of ESI, such as generation, will no longer be relevant," said Hinda.

Referring to Eskom's unbundling into separate entities – responsible for generation, transmission and distribution – Hinda said bilateral contracting between Eskom Gx (Generation) and wholesale customers like City Power would not be possible even if Eskom Generation were legally separated from the rest of Eskom.

The Nersa Act would have to be amended for the regulator to assume different role in ensuring smooth operation of an electricity market, he argued.

"Eskom Gx will remain a monopoly with market power as it responsible for 80-90% of the country's electricity generation, at least when not load shedding. A prospective customer would have no leverage to negotiate price with a natural monopoly.

"That is why we have Nersa to regulate the price at which Eskom Gx can sell electricity to its customers.

"It is therefore not possible to realise bilateral agreements as envisaged by the new pricing principles unless we have an electricity market," he said.

Hinda added that Eskom's ability to forecast sales volumes was expected to decline significantly over the next few years, which could mean variances in the regulatory clearing account could work in the power utility's favour.

On charting the way forward, Hinda said Nersa would need to consult stakeholders on the Eskom tariff application as it was submitted.

"Such consultation [should] be based on the current MYPD methodology as it does not seem to have a termination clause, though it is traditionally reviewed for improvements at the end of every MYPD cycle," said Hinda.

He said after public consultation, Nersa should approve a schedule of tariffs for Eskom for the financial year 2022/23, in time for implementation by 1 April 2022, as any other approach to approval of Eskom tariffs for the financial year 2022/23 could risk a legal challenge.

"The risk of Eskom not having Nersa-approved tariffs for the financial year 2022/23 is unimaginable as the current set of tariffs expire on 31 March 2022," he said.

He said Nersa was expected to continue lobbying government for ESI reform and prepare itself for changes in its role as South Africa deregulates generation and the wholesale electricity market.

