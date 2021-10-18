1h ago

add bookmark

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana downplays SA's crime scourge

accreditation
S'thembile Cele and Paul Vecchiatto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
File

South Africa's finance minister urged investors not to be deterred by what he termed "isolated" incidents of criminality, and assured them that improving safety and security is one of the government's top priorities.

"I would argue that people must invest in South Africa," Enoch Godongwana said in an online panel discussion on Sunday. "We cannot let an isolated incident, which is not a feature of our society, be a reason for lack of investment."

Godongwana's comment came three days after military veterans held two ministers and a deputy minister hostage and three months after an outbreak of civil unrest that left 354 people dead and saw thousands of business looted and destroyed.

Latest police statistics show there were 5 760 murders in South Africa in the three months through June, an average of 62 a day.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enoch godongwanacrimeinvestment
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,765.72
-0.1%
Silver
23.30
-0.1%
Palladium
2,004.28
-3.4%
Platinum
1,045.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,256
-0.4%
All Share
66,825
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,090
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,281
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,008
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
23% - 110 votes
No, I have deleted it
48% - 231 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 139 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?

13 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | What are some questions I should ask my financial adviser?
MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA...

09 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA pension fund?
MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before its implementation date?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo