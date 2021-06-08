58m ago

First quarter GDP growth exceeds expectations, but the economy is still 2.7% smaller

Lameez Omarjee
Stats SA released first quarter GDP results on Tuesday.
South Africa's first quarter GDP grew by 4.6% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

Economists were more conservative in their projections, expecting quarter-on-quarter annualised growth to come in at 3.1%.

On a non-annualised basis, growth was 1.1%. Year-on-year, the economy contracted 3.2%.

"Despite this being the third consecutive quarter of positive growth, the South African economy is 2.7% smaller than it was in the first quarter of 2020," Stats SA said.

The finance, mining and trade industries were the main drivers of output and household spending and changes in inventories helped boost demand-side growth.  

The economy contracted by 7% in 2020, mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns that happened worldwide. Economists however expect the economy to bounce back, with growth north of 3%. 

The South Africa Reserve Bank recently revised its growth outlook from 3.8% to 4.2% this year.

