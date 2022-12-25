31m ago

add bookmark

First three months of 2023 will be difficult, warns Eskom

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Eskom warned South Africans on Friday to brace for a prolonged electricity crisis as it struggles to power up the continent's most advanced economy.

The state-owned company warned the first three months of next year will be difficult.

"We are going to have a challenging period over the next three months," Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer told a media briefing.

"It's going to be a difficult period."

South Africa has endured electricity shortages for the past 15 years, but power cuts reached new extremes this year, which Eskom blames on sabotage, crime and ageing power stations.

The country generates most of its power from coal-fired plants, but also gets some from Koeberg, a nuclear station near Cape Town.

But one unit at the 40-year-old nuclear plant will be offline next year for refurbishments, removing nearly a gigawatt of precious capacity from the grid.

"The outlook for next year is going to be very constraint," outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said during the presentation of the company's annual financial results.

South Africa needs between four and six gigawatts of additional production capacity and "this has become a matter extreme urgency", said de Ruyter.

Currently, total energy demand stands at around 25 gigawatts, according to official statistics.

The outgoing CEO, who handed in his resignation earlier this month but will stay on the job until March next year, cited a lack of political support and corruption as some of the obstacles to turning around the utility.

The government last week said it had begun deploying the military to protect the country's electricity plants as the long-running power crisis worsens.

"Our country (risks) becoming ...ungovernable if we do not tackle fraud, corruption, sabotage and other crimes," de Ruyter warned.

"A number of our power stations are in the grips of criminal syndicates," he added.

Results released Friday showed that the company posted a R12.3 billion net loss during the financial year ending March 2022, compared to a R25 billion loss over the same period the previous year.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo