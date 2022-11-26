1h ago

add bookmark

Fitch maintains SA's ratings, while S&P hikes Eskom's outlook

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pavlo Gonchar/Getty
  • Fitch has maintained its South African ratings, warning of weak growth - but adding that its debt structure is favourable.
  • S&P boosted its outlook on Eskom from "negative" to "stable".
  • This is thanks to an expected transfer of some of Eskom's debt to government.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

On Friday, the US credit rating agency Fitch maintained its view on South Africa, while S&P boosted its outlook on Eskom from "negative" to "stable". This is thanks to an expected transfer of some of Eskom's debt to government.

Fitch said South Africa's finances are constrained by high and still rising government debt, weak growth and high inequality.  But it also has a "favourable" government debt structure, which is mostly in rand (not foreign currencies) and with long maturities. In addition, the country has a "credible" monetary policy framework.

The agency noted "substantial recent over-performance on fiscal revenues and the government's strong efforts to control expenditure", which if successfully continued, could bring about debt stabilisation.

"However, at this stage we assume a substantial part of recent higher revenues to be temporary and see current public sector wage negotiations pointing to increased upward pressure on spending."

Fitch doesn't expect load shedding will significantly improve next year and will ease only gradually in 2024.

South Africa's growth potential remains low and is a key credit weakness, Fitch said.

"There recently has been more progress on the government's reform agenda pushed by a focus on process bottlenecks under Operation Vulindlela, but full implementation still takes a long time and reforms on the agenda are limited in ambition. There is also a risk that measures to improve transport infrastructure, a key part of the agenda, are merely offsetting an underlying deterioration, as worsening capacity issues amid rising demand have held back mining exports this year."

Tax revenue has been surprisingly high, but Fitch expects it to fall back as profits in the mining sector normalise.

Fitch kept South Africa's long-term rating at 'BB-' with a "stable" outlook.

Also on Friday, US ratings agency S&P hiked its outlook on Eskom from "negative" to "stable", keeping its rating at "CCC+".

It noted that Eskom's operating performance is deteriorating and its costs are rising, with billions spent on diesel for emergency power generation. Fitch says there are signs that load shedding could increase in coming months. However, government's plan to take on between one- and two-thirds of Eskom's debt would help stabilise its finances.

It warned, however, that the debt transfer plan is complex and not without risks.

In addition, the transfer won't address Eskom's other challenges, such as weak operational performance, overdue receivables from municipalities, and below-cost tariff increases. Eskom's cash flow will depend on its new tariffs for next year, which will be granted by the regulator, Nersa, next month.

Eskom asked for a 33% increase in its tariffs.

"(We) believe a full tariff award would be unaffordable for many customers, and either lead to lower sales volumes or a rise in bad debts," S&P said.

S&P says it would lower its rating if bondholders receive less value than the original promise under the debt transfer plan.

A week ago, S&P kept South Africa's credit ratings unchanged. Its outlook remains "positive", meaning the next step could potentially be an upgrade.


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcredit rating
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo