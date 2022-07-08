28m ago

add bookmark

Fitch maintains SA’s sub-investment rating, stable outlook

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: Simon Dawson, Bloomberg
Picture: Simon Dawson, Bloomberg

Ratings agency Fitch has maintained its stable outlook for South Africa, and affirmed the country’s foreign and local currency debt ratings at a sub-investment grade BB- rating.

Fitch said the key factors for the rating were high and rising government debt, low growth and high inequality. The ratings were however supported by "a favourable debt structure... as well a credible monetary policy framework."

"The affirmation takes into consideration that government debt last year was lower than previously anticipated, but that debt stabilisation will remain challenging."

Fitch expects economic growth to decelerate 2.3% in 2022, and fall even further to 1.7% in 2024. It says that while growth is currently supported by the return to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic and high commodity prices, the international environment is becoming "more challenging".

The ratings agency also pointed out South Africa’s energy shortages were a big growth risk. The country experienced an unprecedented stretch of Stage 6 load shedding over the past weeks and while there has been some improvement, the forecast is for lower stages of load shedding to continue for some time.

"Electricity shortages weigh heavily on growth and this could worsen further before new supply, mostly in the form of independent power producer (IPP) projects, comes on line," Fitch said.

"While the government is making progress with its reform agenda, the scale of measures (beyond electricity) is too limited to make a significant difference to potential growth in the medium term."

The ratings agency said that the poor finances of many state-owned entities still "pose considerable risks to public finances". Eskom is expected to require an additional R150 billion, but Fitch did not factor this into its debt forecast "due to the uncertain timing and form of support".

National Treasury said in a statement that government will continue to demonstrate its commitment to fiscal sustainability and enable long-term growth. This would be done by narrowing the budget deficit, which Fitch expects to stabilise at 5.5% of GDP to the 2024/25 financial year, and SA’s sizable debt, which the rating agency forecast to rise to 75.9% of GDP in 2024/25.

"South Africa’s steadfast commitment to restoring the sustainability of public finances is supported by better-than-expected revenue collection in the current fiscal year," Treasury said. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fitcheskomdebtratingseconomygrowth
Rand - Dollar
16.75
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,741.75
+0.1%
Silver
19.20
-0.2%
Palladium
2,007.00
-0.1%
Platinum
878.90
+0.1%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
61,771
0.0%
All Share
67,909
0.0%
Resource 10
63,631
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,690
0.0%
Financial 15
14,757
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo