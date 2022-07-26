FMF rejects 'unfounded and defamatory' accusations by its founder Leon Louw

The leadership of the Free Market Foundation accuses the organisation's founder Leon Louw of "unfounded and defamatory" accusations in his scathing farewell letter last week.

Louw claimed that the organisation under its new leadership had abandoned its core values.

The FMF leadership has, in turn, accused Louw of being involved in an "attempted hostile takeover" at the 2020 AGM.

The 74-year old Louw resigned, and in an open letter accused the organisation's management of replacing its values of independence and political neutrality with personal political agendas.

Louw said he was subject to a disciplinary process following accusations of insolence towards the chairperson, Rex van Schalkwyk, and another employee.

On Monday, the organisation's leadership defended itself in a statement.

The FMF said there had been "external, and only recently, internal, challenges to the FMF's reform agenda, including the recent "certain unfounded and defamatory accusations" made by Louw.

The FMF accused Louw of being involved in a "attempted hostile takeover" of the FMF at the 2020 annual meeting, which they say came after a period of internal strife between Louw and the staff and board members.

"After September 2020, as had been long planned by the FMF ... Louw was relieved of his executive responsibilities and, with his agreement, moved into the new office of president where he would continue to act as the face of the FMF and its chief policy advocate."

This, the FMF hoped, would bring an end to the "germinating office politics".

Louw had described the process as the "last straw".

The FMF leadership said that political and social circumstances require the foundation to adapt.

"It has become evident that critical issues such as the proposed expropriation of property without compensation and the process of the destruction of the independence of the legal profession require explicit and rigorous engagement.

"The FMF remains willing to discuss with any group or political party, as it always has, the policy framework necessary to turn South Africa into a thriving economy."

The FMF has over the years promoted an agenda of economic liberalism, taking stands against the minimum wage, plans for National Health Insurance and other government interventions.

Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA, was a previous chairperson of the think tank.



