Hackers target public service bargaining councils, dispute resolution suspended for month

A ransomware attack on three public service bargaining councils led to the suspension of all dispute resolution processes for the sector in March, according to government.



The Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council, and the Safety and Security Sector Bargaining Council experienced a ransomware attack on their information communication technology (ICT) systems from 24 to 28 February 2023.

This forced the councils to invoke force majeure on 28 February and suspend all dispute-resolution processes in March.

"During this period, the councils will focus efforts on recovering and restoring operations whereafter a further assessment will be done," the public service and administration ministry said in a statement.

"The force majeure is only applicable to dispute resolution functions and collective bargaining processes will continue as per normal business."

Acting Minister Thulas Nxesi said in the statement he was confident the councils will "recover from this with the least implication to the administrative functioning of the council and restoring of our historical institutional records in full".