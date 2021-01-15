LIVE | Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears before Zondo inquiry

5m ago
53m ago
Molefe joined Eskom as CEO in 2015 after four of the power utility's top executives - including its CEO and CFO, were abruptly suspended, ostensibly to allow an hastily-arranged inquiry into the company to take place without their interference.
No allegations of wrongdoing had been levelled against the four at the time, and all were cleared of wrongdoing. Only one, Matshela Koko, returned to Eskom.
The utility's ex-chairperson, Zola Tsotsi, told the inquiry in September that he believed the Gupta family orchestrated the ouster of the four senior officials to make way for their acolytes to enter Eskom's senior leadership.
53m ago
The inquiry has already heard testimony about Molefe in his role as the CEO on Transnet between 2011 and 2015.
This included evidence by his former driver that he allegedly received bags of cash from the Gupta family during his many visits to their home in Saxonwold.
Molefe at the time accused the witness of lying.
"I hope the Zondo commission will give me a proper right to reply. I have asked to come to the commission, and they have said to me that they will let me know when I will be scheduled, in the meantime I continue to be slandered and called names," he said in August.
53m ago
Eskom's former chief executive officer, Brian Molefe, is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday morning.
This comes after the inquiry had planned to hear testimony from Eskom's former CFO, Anoj Singh, earlier in the week. But his appearance was stalled by a procedural blunder, after the inquiry's legal team issued Singh with a summons based on a non-existing affidavit.