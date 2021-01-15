LIVE | Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears before Zondo inquiry

Molefe joined Eskom as CEO in 2015 after four of the power utility's top executives - including its CEO and CFO, were abruptly suspended, ostensibly to allow an hastily-arranged inquiry into the company to take place without their interference.

No allegations of wrongdoing had been levelled against the four at the time, and all were cleared of wrongdoing. Only one, Matshela Koko, returned to Eskom.

The utility's ex-chairperson, Zola Tsotsi, told the inquiry in September that he believed the Gupta family orchestrated the ouster of the four senior officials to make way for their acolytes to enter Eskom's senior leadership.