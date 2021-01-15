live

54m ago

add bookmark

LIVE | Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears before Zondo inquiry

Sibongile Khumalo
Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

5m ago

Molefe takes the prescribed oath and swears to tell the truth.  Evidence leader Pule Mabe begins by stating that Molefe’s name has been mentioned in a lot of matters from Eskom, Transnet to Parliament but his evidence today will only focus on his work at Eskom.  Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirms that  he will be called back to give evidence relating to Transnet. 

53m ago

Molefe joined Eskom as CEO in 2015 after four of the power utility's top executives - including its CEO and CFO, were abruptly suspended, ostensibly to allow an hastily-arranged inquiry into the company to take place without their interference.

No allegations of wrongdoing had been levelled against the four at the time, and all were cleared of wrongdoing. Only one, Matshela Koko, returned to Eskom. 

The utility's ex-chairperson, Zola Tsotsi, told the inquiry in September that he believed the Gupta family orchestrated the ouster of the four senior officials to make way for their acolytes to enter Eskom's senior leadership. 

Abrupt suspension of Eskom's financial director in 2015 rattled investors, says ex-chair

53m ago

The inquiry has already heard testimony about Molefe in his role as the CEO on Transnet between 2011 and 2015.

This included evidence by his former driver that he allegedly received bags of cash from the Gupta family during his many visits to their home in Saxonwold.

Molefe at the time accused the witness of lying. 

"I hope the Zondo commission will give me a proper right to reply. I have asked to come to the commission, and they have said to me that they will let me know when I will be scheduled, in the meantime I continue to be slandered and called names," he said in August. 

Brian Molefe: Nothing wrong with my visits to Gupta home
Go to top
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brian Molefe wanted Anoj Singh by his side at Eskom, inquiry hears
Brian Molefe one of the few black bright minds in SA, Ben Ngubane tells Zondo
Gupta ally Salim Essa bragged that Brian Molefe would run Eskom, inquiry hears
Read more on:
brian molefezondo commission
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
20.72
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.73)
Gold
1852.53
(+0.34)
Silver
25.37
(-0.59)
Platinum
1096.50
(-1.79)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2391.00
(-0.35)
All Share
63970.19
(+0.13)
Top 40
58827.32
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11866.15
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
84244.08
(+0.59)
Resource 10
64652.12
(-0.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 638 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1578 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 857 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo