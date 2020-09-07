live

1h ago

LIVE | Former Eskom CEO to give evidence at state capture commission

Jan Cronje
Last Updated
25m ago

Tshediso Matona, who was the head of the power utility for less than a year from late 2014 to March 2015 is now being sworn in. 

Advocate Seleka, SC, is leading the evidence. 

31m ago

The inquiry has just commenced, about an hour after its scheduled starting time of 09:00. 

Interested parties and legal representatives of some of the people expected to give evidence will now place themselves on the record. 

1h ago

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Monday hear evidence from Eskom's former Chief Executive Officer Tshediso Matona.

Matona and the power utility parted ways in May 2015, after Matona was suspended two months earlier for allegedly providing unreliable and inconsistent information to the Eskom war room.

This was the high-level task team headed by then-Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

 

Eskom, CEO Matona part ways
