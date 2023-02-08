08 Feb

add bookmark

France to turn wine into industrial alcohol to battle surplus

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

France plans to spend millions of euros to turn wine into industrial alcohol for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to drain a massive surplus, the agriculture ministry has said.

The world's second-largest wine producer after Italy, France has long been known as a nation of wine aficionados.

But growers in the southwest region of Bordeaux say overproduction and a drop in domestic consumption of their more affordable brands have filled up their cellars and left them with nowhere to store the fruits of their next harvest.

The agriculture ministry said Monday that it would spend up to 160 million euros (R3 billion) on distilling the tipple into industrial alcohol to use up some of the backlog.

In Bordeaux, winemaker Didier Cousiney said the amount was only enough to help each small business for just a couple of months when spread across the industry nationwide.

We have "24 months' worth of backlog in our cellars", he said.

Agriculture unions in the Bordeaux region, which have staged several protests, instead want compensation in exchange for uprooting part of their vineyards, a practice known as "grubbing up" the land.

This would help reduce production, and allow wine growers to repurpose the land for other activities.

Cousiney and fellow growers estimate that at least 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of vineyards -- an area equivalent to 21,000 football pitches -- need to be grubbed up across the region to make a difference.

They are requesting compensation of 10,000 euros per hectare.

The government last sponsored distillation in 2020, after the worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns caused restaurants and bars to close down, and French wine exports to drop.

Around half a million people are estimated to work in the wine industry in France, according to the National Interprofessional Wine Commission.

If nothing is done, "we fear between 100 000 and 150 000 jobs will be threatened in the coming decade", the commission's head Bernard Farges warned in December.

Red wine sales in French supermarkets dropped 15 percent last year, according to the country's General Association for Wine Production.

White and rose wine were less affected, registering declines of around three and four percent.

Jerome Despey, a winegrower and secretary general of the FNSEA agriculture union, said this reflected a broader trend.

French people used to drink around 130 litres of wine on average a year 70 years ago, he said, but today that has dropped to around 40 litres.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
winefrance
Rand - Dollar
17.71
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.43
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.00
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
980.16
-0.7%
Palladium
1,666.68
+0.4%
Gold
1,880.18
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
74,281
+0.4%
All Share
80,278
+0.4%
Resource 10
74,992
+0.4%
Industrial 25
104,498
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,355
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

22m ago

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo