50m ago

add bookmark

Fuel prices headed for cut in the new year

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There may be relief in sight for petrol users.
There may be relief in sight for petrol users.
Getty Images

Fuel prices could be slashed by as much as R2.80 in the new year, bringing welcome reprieve to cash-strapped motorists, the latest information from the Central Energy Fund shows.

The fund's data shows that 95 unleaded petrol could be cut by R1.94 in January, with 93 petrol due for a R1.95 decrease.

Diesel prices could enjoy even steeper cuts of as much as R2.78 per litre.

The fuel prices are usually adjusted on the first Wednesday of a month and determined by the price of oil and the rand-dollar exchange rate. 

Oil prices have been volatile - slumping in recent weeks in response to global fears of an economic slowdown but climbed again in the past few days over optimism stoked by China's relaxation of its zero-Covid policy. In the longer-term it is thought that structural underinvestment in new oil supply could lead to structurally higher prices.

A strengthening in rand, which improved from R17.38 a week ago to R17.30 on Tuesday, will help fuel prices.

In Gauteng, 95 petrol costs R23.46 a litre, compared to R20.29 a year ago - but down from a peak of R26.74 a litre in July.

The Gauteng price of diesel is R23.92 a litre, having come off a record high of R25.49 in October.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
central energy fundpetroldieselmotorist
Rand - Dollar
17.29
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.02
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.37
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-3.3%
Gold
1,803.07
+0.9%
Silver
23.64
+2.8%
Palladium
1,702.00
+1.4%
Platinum
997.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
79.80
+1.0%
Top 40
66,307
-1.4%
All Share
72,345
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,776
-1.3%
Industrial 25
89,299
-1.6%
Financial 15
15,544
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo