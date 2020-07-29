1h ago

Fuel prices set to increase in August despite strengthening rand, says AA

The Automobile Association says fuel prices are set to increase in August despite the strengthening rand.

The association was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"As matters currently stand, petrol is likely to increase by between nine and 16 cents a litre, diesel by up to 48 cents, and illuminating paraffin by 43 cents," it said. 

The AA said that, while oil traded in a fairly tight range throughout July, there was a "substantial climb" at the beginning of the month.

