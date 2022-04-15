15m ago

Fuel stations in Durban starting to run dry

Carin Smith
The recent floods have caused extensive damage to Bayhead Road, an important access route to the Durban Container Terminal.
Some fuel stations in Durban already ran dry on Thursday due to interruptions in supply caused in the aftermath of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed on Friday afternoon that a number of fuel stations have run dry and more might end up in the same situation as demand is expected to pick up.

"We are told the supply will likely be restored in about two days," he told Fin24. "Apparently, what has compounded our woes is a sink hole which I am told is at Bayhead and makes it difficult for trucks to ferry fuel from the refinery to depots."

A notice issued by the eThekwini municipality explains that the recent floods have caused extensive damage to Bayhead Road, an important access route to the Durban Container Terminal and Island view complex.

To enable the movement of essential goods from the terminal while Bayhead Road is being repaired, port stakeholders have agreed that the Bluff route will be used by the trucking industry effective from Saturday 16 April.

"Municipal by-laws have been relaxed to open up the alternative route from the harbour to the M7 Solomon Mahlangu Drive for trucks. Trucks transporting essential cargo such as food, fuel and pharmaceutical products will be prioritised," the municipal notice states.

"Relaxation of by-laws will be effective up until the Bayhead outbound carriageway is repaired and operational. Law enforcement will be on hand to manage traffic and residents' safety in the alternative route."


